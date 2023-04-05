Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda, says BJP and JSP share same agenda in Andhra

Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi visit came weeks after BJP and Jana Sena leaders in the state accused each other of failing to cooperate on various issues, triggering speculation of a rift in their alliance.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4. The actor-politician was accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, chairman of Jana Sena’s political affairs committee, on a two-day visit to the national capital. Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said that the meetings held with BJP leaders over the past two days would lead to “positive outcomes,” amid speculation of a rift in the JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

On the second day of his visit to Delhi, Pawan Kalyan and JP Nadda reportedly held discussions for about 45 minutes on several issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh. After the meeting, Pawan Kalyan told the media, “Our party agenda is a YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh. BJP's agenda is also the same. We discussed the possibilities regarding the same.” He added that Jana Sena is working to ensure that the anti-YSRCP vote is not split, in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2024.

Earlier on Monday, Pawan Kalyan also met Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is also the BJP in-charge for Andhra Pradesh. The discussion reportedly lasted for nearly 90 minutes and covered issues such as alleged attacks on the Opposition and alleged corrupt activities by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders. The Jana Sena leaders also met BJP’s national joint general secretary for organisation Shivprakash.

Pawan Kalyan also met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and reportedly urged him to fast-track the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project, blaming the YSRCP for delayed progress.

The meeting takes on significance in light of reports suggesting a widening gap between the allies. Pawan Kalyan had previously expressed his displeasure with the BJP unit in Andhra at Jana Sena’s tenth formation day event in March this year. The JSP chief had said that the state leadership of BJP had not cooperated with Jana Sena on several issues. “I am ready to contest solo without an alliance if there is enough data on ground-level support for our party,” Pawan Kalyan had said in the meeting. He recalled that the BJP’s Telangana unit had also denied his party a chance to contest in the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

A few days later, former MLC PVN Madhav hit back at Pawan Kalyan, and accused Jana Sena of not cooperating with the BJP. He claimed that the alliance between BJP and JSP appeared to be merely symbolic, and also alleged that the Jana Sena had not cooperated with the BJP’s request for assistance in the recent MLC elections in the state. Madhav had also alleged that there had been no field level cooperation from Jana Sena during various BJP-led events in the state.

With Inputs from IANS