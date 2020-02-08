Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar to join hands for new film?

The duo's last outing was 'Gabbar Singh', which turned out to be a huge box office success.

Flix Tollywood

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar collaborated for Gabbar Singh in 2015 which turned out to be a huge hit. The duo is all set to get back together for a new project. Reports are that Shruti Haasan, who played the female lead in Gabbar Singh, will be joining the team for the new untitled film. This film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is still in the early stages of production and more details will be out soon after the details are finalised.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will be completing Krack, which has Ravi Teja in the lead. Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are added to the star cast playing crucial roles. Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack, which went on to the floors on November 14th. The director had said earlier that Krack is based on some true-life incidents. Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is currently busy with the Pink Telugu remake in which he is playing Amitabh Bachchan’s role. The star stayed away from the arch lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for Pink remake considering the meaty role he is offered. His last outing at the theatres was with Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018. Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, had Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, with Adhi Pinisetty and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. Despite a very grand opening, it failed to sustain at the box office.

For the Pink remake, Sriram Venu will be wielding the megaphone with ace director Tirvikram Srinivas penning the dialogues. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju are bankrolling the remake under their respective banners.