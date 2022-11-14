Pawan Kalyan alleges YSRCP scammed Rs 15000 crore from free housing scheme

Pawan Kalyan visited the ‘Jagananna Colony’ in Vizianagaram and hit out at the ruling YSRCP over the slow pace of work there.

news Politics

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday, November 13, hit out at the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh over the slow progress of its free housing scheme. Pawan was addressing the beneficiaries of the scheme in Gunkalam layout in Vizianagaram district, when he alleged that the YSRCP was involved in a scam worth Rs 15,000 crore in connection with the scheme. He alleged that this was the reason behind the lack of progress in the layout’s construction, despite the fact that work began there three years ago.

Pawan Kalyan received a grand welcome by Jana Sena supporters in Vizianagaram and addressed a public gathering in the ‘Jagananna Colony’, a layout of housing plots for the beneficiaries of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme. He also walked through the layout — which has the capacity of 12,000 houses — and interacted with the beneficiaries. Accusing the government of corruption, Pawan said, “They (YSRCP) announced that they will deliver the houses in two years and this is the progress? The Union government provides funds of around Rs 1.80 lakh for each house under the scheme. Some officials have told me that a scam of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore took place. We should question these representatives. I will give the report to the Prime Minister on this soon.”

‘Pedalandariki Illu’ is a flagship housing scheme for the poor in the state announced by the incumbent government of YSRCP under its manifesto. The scheme promises free housing for people living below the poverty line. Under this, the government has given ‘pattas’ to 31 lakh women, and had earlier promised that around 15.60 lakh houses will be delivered across the state under the first phase by the end of this year.

During his visit to the Jagananna colony, Pawan Kalyan also brought up allegations of sand mining in north coastal Andhra, as well as the capital issue. “This government could not build houses. How can we believe that they will construct a capital in Visakhapatnam,” he questioned.