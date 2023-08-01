Patna HC allows caste-based survey in Bihar

The Patna HC had temporarily banned the survey on May 4 after several petitions were filed by individuals.

The caste-based survey will continue in Bihar, said the Patna High Court after lifting the temporary ban on Tuesday, August 1, and dismissing pleas challenging the Nitish Kumar government's decision.

The Patna High Court had temporarily banned the survey on May 4 after several petitions were filed by individuals. The Nitish Kumar government started the survey on January 7 this year, and it was scheduled to be completed on May 15. However, several petitioners went to the High Court and pointed out that the survey could only be done by the Union and that the Bihar government was doing it to take "advantage" of the upcoming elections.

The court had fixed the hearing on July 3 after summer vacation. After the vacation, the court opened on July 3, and the hearing of the case was held for five days in the court of Chief Justice KV Chandran, following which the court reserved its verdict for August 1.

In the 100-page judgement, the Patna High Court rejected all the pleas which said that caste-based survey comes under the Union government's jurisdiction. The Solicitor General of Bihar PK Shahi said that it was not a caste-based census, but a caste-based survey where the state government had spent Rs 500 crore.

He also pointed out that 80% of the survey has already been completed. The Patna High Court has lifted the temporary ban, and the state government will complete the remaining 20% work soon.