Patients with ILI, SARI symptoms must get COVID-19 tests, Karnataka govt orders

Those displaying symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) will now be tested for the coronavirus.

The Karnataka government has made it compulsory for private medical establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests on all patients displaying symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). In an order issued by the state Health and Family Welfare department, it was stated that, "All private medical establishments treating ILI/SARI patients are instructed to either test patients for COVID-19 infection if they have in-house testing facility as per testing rates notified by the government or draw swab of such patients for sending them to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved private or government labs."

The order stated that the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state and that symptomatic carriers who have a higher viral load are the major source of the spread.

So far, private medical establishments were asked to enter details of ILI/SARI patients on a health portal. Such patients were sent to swab collection centres in the state for testing. "However, it is noted that in many cases, the patients are not being tested, resulting in late identification of COVID-19 infection and consequently more fatalities,” the government order said.

The southern state reported its highest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day on Tuesday with 10,453 new cases. Even Bengaluru reported its highest increase in infections with 4,868 new cases reported in a 24-hour period.

Of the 7,201 symptomatic people tested in Bengaluru on September 28, 3,071 tested positive for the coronavirus. The positivity rate among symptomatic persons was highest in Bengaluru Rural district where 302 people of the 507 symptomatic patients tested were found to be infected with the virus. Karnataka currently has over 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases.