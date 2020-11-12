‘Pataal Lok’ actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala, suicide suspected

Actor Asif Basra was known for his roles in ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’

Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Kai Po Che!, died on Thursday in Dharamshala, the police said. He was 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex by the police and a team of forensic experts is on the spot, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.The police is investigating the case and further details are awaited, Ranjan added. It is being reported that the actor had a property on lease for the past five-six years in McLeodganj, Upper Dharamshala, and used to visit the place regularly.

In his over two decade-long career, Basra played supporting parts in many critically-acclaimed features like Black Friday, Parzania and Outsourced. Among his notable performances in Hindi cinema, Basra played a cunning stall owner in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met, alongside the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

He played the father of Emraan Hashmi's Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Asif also acted in couple of films from the south industry, like Anjaan (Tamil) and Big Brother (Malayalam).

He was last seen on the big screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s 2019 movie The Tashkent Files alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty. Basra also starred in Amazon Prime Video's hit series Paatal Lok, and was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages, the second season of which was released earlier this year.

Members of the film industry expressed shock at the actor’s sudden death. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter, “Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said he had just shot with him before the lockdown. “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!” Bajpayee wrote.

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

“I can’t believe he is gone! RIP #asifbasra gone to soon! Great actor and great enthusiast!” wrote Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.