Pastor booked for allegedly raping woman in Andhra's Machilipatnam

The accused is absconding and further investigation is underway, officials said.

news Crime

A case has been registered against a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam, police said on Wednesday. The crime came to light on Tuesday after the woman lodged a complaint against the pastor.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she was raped by the priest Joel Rachel, who also threatened to release certain photographs taken by him, police said.

The accused had been visiting the woman's house for prayers for the past few weeks and had taken some pictures using his mobile. Later, he allegedly threatened to morph and release them.

Last Sunday, during the lockdown, the pastor visited her again and allegedly raped her while her family members were away, the complaint filed with the Inaguduru police stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman was admitted to District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for medical tests.

In December last year, after the brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor, who was given the pseudonym 'Disha', the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed two Bills to amend the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The law titled 'Disha Act', aimed to speed up investigation and trial of offences against women and children - especially sexual offences – to conclude investigation within 21 days. It also allows for awarding death penalty to those found guilty of rape and gangrape.

In February this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the first Disha Mahila Police Station in the state to exclusively deal with such crimes. However, the law is yet to get the Centre's approval.

