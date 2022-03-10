Passengers narrowly escape being run over by Shatabdi Express in Karnataka

The incident took place at Tekal railway station near Malur in Kolar district.

Hundreds of train passengers who were standing on the tracks had a close escape when they missed being run over by a Shatabdi Express in Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday, March 9. One person died after being run over by the train while two others were seriously injured.

The incident took place at Tekal railway station near Malur in Kolar district. Two passenger trains were stopped at the station to allow the passage of the Shatabdi train. The trains were stopped on either side of the tracks. The Shatabdi Express going towards Chennai from Mysuru was supposed to pass on the mid-track. However, hundreds of passengers from the two passenger trains who had stepped down stood on the tracks. As the Shatabdi rushed towards the station, the people who were gathered on the tracks ran helter-skelter and narrowly missed being hit by the train.

Though other people shouted and alerted those on the tracks, one person came under the train and died on the spot. The identity of the person was not immediately established as the body was totally crushed. The two injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the man was identified as Shabaz Ahmad Sharif, a native of Bangarpet who was employed at a tech firm in Bengaluru. The report added that after the accident, those who were at the spot also manhandled the station master for not alerting the loco pilot of the Shatabdi Express to move slowly.

The Tekal police and the railway police rushed to the spot after the incident. It is being probed that when the express train was arriving why the station authorities did not alert the people and move them away from the tracks.

