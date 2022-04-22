Passengers flag propagandist newspaper found on Shatabdi, IRCTC assures action

Passengers on the Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express on Friday, April 22 were greeted with a newspaper kept on their seats, which triggered a row, causing the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to issue a response. Taking to Twitter, activist Gopika Bakshi said, “This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat - The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it.” She also questioned how the IRCTC was allowing this newspaper to be distributed on its trains.

The newspaper, titled 'The Aryavarth Express' had headlines on its front pages that included "UN should label Aurangzeb as perpetuator of Holocaust like Hitler" and "Genocide of Hindus, Sikhs & Buddhists under Islamic Rule needs to be recognised." One headline said, “CIA agent, Congresswoman Ilhan visits PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).” The newspapers were likely to have been placed on the seats at Bengaluru Central railway station.

This morning I boarded the Bangalore-Chennai Shatabdi Express only to be greeted by this blatantly propagandist publication on every other seat- The Aryavarth Express. Had never even heard of it. How is @IRCTCofficial allowing this??? pic.twitter.com/vJq7areg8u — Gopika Bashi (@gopikabashi) April 22, 2022

The main article claimed that the genocide of Hindus under Afghan, Turkish and Islamic rulers should be recognised. The article went on to talk about Mahmud of Ghazni, Timur the Turco-Mongol conqueror and claims that children in India didn't know what their ancestors went through.

Several people including Parliamentarians from the Congress like Karti Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore took to Twitter questioning the move.

Will Hon’ble Rail minister @AshwiniVaishnaw order an inquiry into it ? Whether it’s the proved policy of the @RailMinIndia to allow propaganda material in the Shatabdi express? Will write and raise the issue in Loksabha.#IndiaAgainstHate https://t.co/z1DqPqtIlH — Manickam Tagore .Bமாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 22, 2022

@RailMinIndia how does this paper get to be on list of subscribed publications? https://t.co/SGWdXmUshF — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) April 22, 2022

Is @IRCTCofficial really distributing this rag as a newspaper to passengers? It has no bylines, has fake news, dangerous Covid misinfo on its website, and a Bangalore number with incoming calls barred (I called). @RailMinIndia @DrmChennai https://t.co/2vEQVtk4wR — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) April 22, 2022

As the tweet triggered outrage on social media, the IRCTC issued a response saying, “The mentioned "Aryavarth Express" was found inside the regular approved newspaper as an insert. The newspaper vendor has been strictly advised to avoid any such inserts in the future. Onboard monitoring staff will keep a strict vigil of the same.The licensee of the train has also been counselled.”

Onboard monitoring staff will keep a strict vigil of the same.The licensee of the train has also been counselled. 2/2 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 22, 2022

As several people flagged the issue to the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, his official handle said that his counterpart in Bengaluru was investigating the issue of how an unauthorised newspaper found its way into the train. “We like to inform everyone that the train belongs to the Bengaluru division and the incident happened there. We are sure they will take appropriate action.”

The latest update is that @drmsbc is investigating the issue on how an unauthorised newspaper found its way into the train. We like to inform everyone that the train belongs to Bengaluru division and the incident happened there. We are sure they would take appropriate action. https://t.co/jaOTF2nOTE — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) April 22, 2022

Anup Dayanand Sadhu, Chief Commercial Manager, South Western Railway said that the newspaper was distributed to passengers as an insert to Deccan Herald, which was subscribed by the IRCTC.