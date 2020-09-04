Passengers at Bengaluru airport can now see waiting times at gates, counters live

A new tech-enabled queue system will reduce waiting times and help better manage passenger flow during peak hours, the airport authority has said.

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru now has a new tech-enabled queue system to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport will now have a display board with live waiting times on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers as they will be able to better plan their travel through the airport.

200 sensors, called the Xovis 3D sensors, will capture passenger flow data at departure gates, check-in, immigration, security hold areas of both domestic and international flights as well as visa sections.

Data from the queue management solution will also help the team at Bengaluru airport prepare to manage passenger flow, decongest bottlenecks and plan resources efficiently.

“This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution,” a release from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

“At BIAL, our aim is to make Bengaluru airport the most digitally advanced and efficient airport in the world. This system is part of BIAL’s vision to enable journeys, create experiences and touch lives as part of the gateway to a new India,” said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

BIAL, has rolled this out with Xovis as its implementing partner. Xovis is a Swiss high-tech company that develops, manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for people flow measurement. The company was founded in 2008 and now employs around 100 people located in Switzerland, the USA and China.

" The ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday was a significant moment, it reflected the collaboration and camaraderie we have experienced throughout this exciting project. We look forward to continuing this collaboration should there be a need for system extensions," said Xovis CEO, Andreas Fähndrich.



