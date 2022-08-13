Passenger carries monkey, snakes in luggage, held at Chennai airport

A monkey, 15 snakes and two tortoises were recovered from the passenger's bag.

news Customs

In an unprecedented incident, Customs officials at Chennai airport intercepted a passenger arriving into the city from Bangkok and were baffled to find live animals inside his luggage. The official said that the passenger, whose name was not disclosed, was intercepted by Customs officials on Thursday on the basis of intelligence input. The man carried a monkey, a few snakes, and two tortoises inside his luggage on his flight from Bangkok to Chennai.

The Twitter handle of the Chennai Customs shared pictures of the animals that were found in his luggage. Among them is a picture of a small monkey clutching a soft toy teddy bear.

“Based on intel, on August 11, a male passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight TG-337 was intercepted by Customs officers. On examination of checked-in baggage, one DeBrazza monkey, 15 King snakes, 5 ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered,” the Chennai Customs Twitter handle said.

Based on intel, on 11.08.22 a male pax arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cN4hoYcQtM August 13, 2022

“Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were departed back to the country of origin through Thai Airways in consultation with the AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service)," the tweet added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act was lodged against the passenger and other government departments concerned were duly informed. The accused passenger was produced before a local court, which accepted the Customs' request to send him to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been lodged in a Chennai jail.

Watch: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and changes to the flag code on Let Me Explain