Parts of TN to receive light rain for the next three days

As for Chennai, on Sunday and Monday, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in the morning and clear thereafter.

Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days until April 8. According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over isolated parts of the state during the said period.

On Sunday, south-coastal and interior Tamil Nadu will receive light rain whereas other parts of the state, including Chennai and Puducherry and Karaikal, will remain dry. South coastal districts include Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari while interior districts refer to Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai.

On Monday, light rain is predicted over isolated areas in interior Tamil Nadu and in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts of the state.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Some parts of the state have been receiving light rains since the start of this month but the quantity of rainfall registered so far is less than usual. Coimbatore district has registered 25.1 mm rainfall as of April 4. This, however, is 12% less than the usual measure of 28.4 mm. Kanyakumari has received 26.1 mm rainfall and this is 54% departure from normal. The district’s normal measure during this period is 56.6 mm. Nilgiris, too, has registered a deficit of 61%, receiving only 15.8 mm rainfall between April 1 and 4.

Mercury levels, on the other hand, have been one to two degrees more than normal in some parts of the state. On Saturday, Salem’s temperature touched 40.1 degree Celsius, highest in the state so far.