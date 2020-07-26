Parts of TN to receive heavy rainfall until July 29, light rains in Chennai: IMD

A weather warning has also been issued for fishermen, warning them about high wind speeds in southwest Bay of Bengal.

Parts of Chennai received light rains on Sunday while the skies remained overcast in most parts of the city. According to a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre under the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to occur over isolated areas like Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam and Krishnagiri districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning will likely occur over isolated areas in the state over the next three days. Chennai too, will experience light rain over the next 48 hours.

A weather warning for fishermen has been issued for July 28 when squally weather may be experienced with wind speeds that might reach upto 40-50 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. On July 29 and 30, squally weather with wind speeds reaching upto 40-50 kmph may be witnessed over southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea.

Between July 1 and July 26, most districts in the state have recorded a high amount of rainfall. Tiruppur and Karur districts top the chart with the former receiving 153.9 mm of rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 42.5 mm, and Karur receiving 150.3 mm of rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 48.6 mm.

Chennai on the other hand, has received 158.3 mm rainfall, which is slightly over its normal recording of 155.7 mm. The districts of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, the Nilgiris, and Cuddalore are among those which recorded a deficit, compared to their usual amount of rainfall. Tirunelveli has received only 36.4 mm of rainfall, which is a 40% deviation from its normal measure of 60.9 mm while Kanyakumari has recorded 200.6 mm of rainfall as opposed to 275.1 mm, marking a 27% deviation from normal.

Puducherry, which has recorded 106 mm of rainfall since the beginning of July, marks a deficit of seven percent, when compared to its usual measure of 114 mm.