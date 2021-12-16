Parts of Telangana shiver as mercury dips, Adilabad temperature drops to single-digits

Many parts of Telangana shivered as the minimum temperature dipped by about one to two degrees from normal on Wednesday, December 16. Weather bloggers in the state took to social media to share that the temperature in Tiryani in Adilabad district has dipped to single digits — 9ºC — on Thursday, December 16, morning.

“First single digit temp of this season recorded today in #Telangana. Tiryani in KB #Asifabad recorded lowest min temp of 9°C today. #Rajendranagar in #GHMC recorded lowest min temp of 10.9°C. Some places recorded upto 12°C. Further drop in temp expected from tonight,” tweeted Balaji T, an independent weather blogger who goes by the name ‘Telangana weatherman’ on Twitter. “#Kohir in #Sangareddy also recorded lowest min temp of 9°C along with #Tiryani in KB #Asifabad,” he added.

The IMD in Hyderabad has said that the temperatures may continue to dip over the next three to four days, and may drop below 10 degrees in Adilabad. The dip in temperature is due to the North Easterlies in Telangana and Western disturbance in the North India region.

“Over the next three to four days, the temperatures will continue to drop below normal by around 3-4 degrees. It is not yet a cold wave. Adilabad is being monitored as the temperature might drop below 10 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad might witness upto 17 degrees Celsius in the next few days,” said K Naga Ratna, Director, IMD.

According to official numbers by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest minimum temperature on December 15 was recorded in Adilabad in Telangana, at 12.2ºC. According to the IMD, some parts in the state saw a fall in temperature that was recorded as above normal — a change by 1.6ºC to 3ºC.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature dipped by 1.4ºC in the past 24 hours, while the minimum temperature dipped by one degree Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on December 15 was 27.3ºC while the minimum temperature recorded was 16.2ºC. Ramagundam also saw a dip of 1.6ºC — with the minimum temperature dipping to 15.3ºC. Medak saw a minimum temperature of 13ºC.

Hyderabad is predicted to witness a partly cloudy sky over the next 48 hours, on December 16 and 17. “Mist/Haze very likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 06-10 kmph,” the IMD said in a bulletin issued on Thursday.

As for the rest of the state, dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana over the next few days.