Parts of Telangana to see moderate rains, thunderstorms

Telangana's Kamareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts have seen heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

As the Southwest monsoon continues to further advance into some parts of Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the next five days in Telangana. As per IMD, a yellow warning advises authorities to be aware of bad weather conditions over several days. Some parts of Telangana are forecast to get light to moderate rains, while one or two places in many districts will see thunderstorms.

Addressing the media, Dr K Naga Ratna, the Director of India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad said, “The forecast for Telangana in the next three days shows that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at few places over Telangana, and in many districts with one or two places thunderstorms and lightning can occur.” During the next 48 hours, light to moderate rains is quite likely to fall in a few or many spots across Telangana's southwest, western, and central districts, as well as some areas of the north and north-eastern districts.

Many places in Telangana have received light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours. Telangana has also experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kamareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts along with heavy rainfall in north and north-eastern districts of the state over the last 24 hours.

While Telangana continues to experience a downpour, in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further over the country including in parts of south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours Hyderabad has recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, while Ramagundam has recorded the highest temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius while Nalgonda recorded 38 degrees Celsius.