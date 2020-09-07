Parts of Tamil Nadu to see good spells of rains over next two days

Parts of Tamil Nadu will receive light to heavy spells of rain over the next two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. A low-pressure system has been spotted over southeast and east-central portions of the Arabian sea, off the Karnataka coast. The associated cyclonic circulation will cause rain in northern and southern parts of the state.

As per the IMD's latest bulletin, Chennai will not see heavy rains but districts surrounding the capital are likely to receive good showers.

â€œOn September 8, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Erode, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Kallakuruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Light rains are also expected at isolated places over Pondicherry & Karaikal area," the statement by IMD read.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected at isolated places in western Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Erode, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri districts.

On September 9, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rains are expected over Coimbatore, Erode, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri district.

In Chennai, meanwhile, the sky condition has been predicted to be generally cloudy for the next two days. Light rains are expected in some areas and while the maximum temperature could go up to 35 degrees, the minimum is expected to remain at 26 degrees.