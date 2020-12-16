Parts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall till December 19

Parts of coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall over the next few days, until December 19, according to the latest weather forecast. Cyclone Nivar and cyclone Burevi have brought good spells of rain for Tamil Nadu during the month of November.

A bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued heavy rain warning at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area on December 16, 17 and 18. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area between December 16 and 19.

As for Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy over the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rains. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be between 30 degrees and 23 degrees (Celsius) respectively.

N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai told reporters that the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next few days at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. In interior districts, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely.

According to weather blogger who runs Chennai Weather handle on Twitter, the isolated thunder showers are the result of strengthening of the easterly wave.

Easterly wave rain over Central Tamilnadu and Puduchery. pic.twitter.com/fF04Q2xvaZ â€” Chennai Weather (@chennaiweather) December 16, 2020

Between October 1 and December 9, Tamil Nadu has recorded 429.4 mm rainfall, which is a 9% departure from its normal level of 394.6 mm for the said period. Chennai in particular has received excess of 47% rainfall, recording 1027.1 mm rain as opposed to its normal level of 698.1 mm. Its neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu (627.9 mm), Thiruvallur (570.5 mm) and Kancheepuram (527.8 mm) - have also received excess rainfall.

Other districts that have received significant excess rainfall during this period include Cuddalore, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.