Parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru to see rains over next two days

The IMD has issued an orange warning for six districts in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Saturday, June 18.

news Weather

Parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are gearing up for rains over the next few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted showers and thunderstorms in the state. In its bulletin on Friday, June 17, the IMD said that thunderstorms with light to moderate rains are likely in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural on Friday.

For Friday, the weather watchdog has said rain and thundershowers are very likely in Bengaluru. The IMD also said that rains and thundershowers are also likely on Saturday, June 18, along with cloudy skies.

However, even as the city is likely to see thundershowers, residents may not see relief from high temperatures. As of 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6Â°C and a minimum of 19.7Â°C in Bengaluru city, and maximum temperatures of 31.2Â°C and minimum of 19.8Â°C at the Kempegowda International Airport. At the HAL airport, the IMD recorded maximum temperatures of 30Â°C and minimum of 18.5Â°C.

Over the next two days, the weather office has said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be 31Â°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 20Â°C.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in coastal areas and south interior Karnataka. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for 12 districts on Saturday, June 18 â€” Uttara kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban. An orange warning has been issued in Chikamagalur. The following day, June 19, an orange warning was issued for Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Hassan, while a yellow warning has been issued for Chikmagalur.