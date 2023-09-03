Parts of Hyderabad wake up to heavy downpour, rains to continue for two days

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) asked residents to contact its Disaster Response Force for assistance with any rain-related complaints.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rains in parts of Hyderabad on September 3, and heavy rains on September 4. In its forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbouring areas on Sunday, September 3, IMD said, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively.”

Surface winds are likely to be north-westerlies/westerlies with wind speeds around 8-12 kmph, IMD said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management asked citizens to call them for any rain-related assistance. “Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance,” it said.

On September 4, IMD issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Hyderabad district. According to it weather warning for the next three days, on September 3, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla,Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts of Telangana.

On September 4, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, and Siddipet districts. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

On September 5, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.