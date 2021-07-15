Parts of Hyderabad, several Telangana districts see heavy rainfall

Several areas in Hyderabad reported waterlogging and inundation after the heavy rainfall on the evening of July 14.

news Rains

Hyderabad witnessed continued drizzle, which transformed to heavy showers in various parts of the city, on Wednesday, July 14. The rains also caused waterlogging and disruption of normal life in some low-lying parts of the city, which served as a reminder of the major floods that affected the city just last year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts in the state also recorded rains in the last 24 hours.

Addressing the media, Dr K Naga Ratna, In-charge Director of IMD Hyderabad said, “Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation, in the past 24 hours, Telangana has experienced slight to moderate rains at most places. In one or two places, heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been observed. Many places in Hyderabad have recorded light to moderate rains while one or two places have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yadadri Bhuvanagri, Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy also experienced light to moderate rains and heavy spells of rain.”

According to data from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Medak district’s Chegunta recorded 226.5 mm of rainfall, which is the maximum rainfall received in the state in the last 24 hours. Rangareddy district’s Abdullapurmet and Medchal Malkajgiri district’s Bandlaguda follow with 216 mm and 212.5mm of rainfall respectively.

Rangareddy district’s Saroornagar and Hayathnagar received 179.5 mm and 192.3 mm respectively. Medchal Malkajgiri district’s Uppal and Medipally received 171.3mm and 161.5mm respectively. Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda, Saidabad, Musheerabad, Bahadurpura and Charminar also received heavy rainfall. Apart from Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, parts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Jangaon and Medak also received heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued an orange alert and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in around 17 districts in Telangana, which include, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jangaon, Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubabad.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Hyderabad city is likely to have a cloudy sky on Thursday, July 15. Light to moderate rain at times and intense spells or thunderstorms have been forecast in parts of the city for Thursday.

READ: Eatala Rajender will gain no sympathy from public, TRS will win Huzurabad: KTR