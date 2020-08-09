Parts of Chennai to see power shutdown on August 10: Full list of areas

The power supply will be disrupted for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in these areas.

news Power

According to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO)â€™s latest press release, parts of Chennai will experience a five-hour power shutdown on Monday, August 10. The power supply will be disrupted for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work in these areas. However, if the maintenance work is completed before 2 pm, the TANGEDCO will restore the power supply.

Here is a list of the areas that will be affected:

Injambakkam: VGP Layout Part-I, Uthandi Village, Raguvaran Salai and Srinivasan Avenue.

Adyar Chinnamalai: Rengarajapuram, Srinagar Colony, South Avenue, North Mada Street and Anna University.

Velachery West: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sankaran Nagar, Gomathy Nagar.

Velachery and Velachery Central: Part of Velachery Tambaram Main Road, Part of 100 Feet Bye Pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Trowpathy Amman Koil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Ravi Street and Shanthi Street.

The power shutdown might come as a hurdle, especially for those working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the government has allowed all commercial establishments, private companies and export units to continue work with 75% workforce beginning August 1, this has increased the number of businesses that have begun allowing employees to return to their office spaces.

Chennai presently has 11,734 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. On the positive side, the district has been reporting less than 1000 new COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Saturday, Chennai reported 986 new COVID-19 cases. So far, 94100 persons have been discharged from hospitals in the city while 2290 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently allowed small places of worship within city limits to open beginning August 10. The permission has been granted to places of worship, including temples, churches and mosques, that earn an annual revenue of less than Rs 10,000, subject to the approval of the respective District Collectors.