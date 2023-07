Parts of Chennai to have power cut on July 27: List of areas to be affected

Parts of Chennai will witness a power cut on July 27 from 9 am to 2 pm due to maintenance work.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) announced a list of places in Chennai that will experience a power shutdown on Thursday, July 27, from 9 am to 2 pm. The list of areas includes Egmore, Tambaram, IT Corridor, KK Nagar, Guindy, Porur, Avadi, Ambattur, Madhavaram and Vyasarpadi.

In Egmore, the areas that will be affected are Kilpauk police quarters, Kilpauk Medical College, Poonamallee High Road, Sasthri Nagar, Pulla Reddy Puram, Nehru Park and surrounding areas. In Tambaram, the affected areas will be Chitlapakam Ragavendra Salai, MMDA Nagar, Thirumurgan Salai, Pallikaranai IIT Colony, Arumugam Nagar, VGP Shanthi Nagar, Engineers Avenue, Meenakshi Nagar, Senthil Nagar Pallavaram police station, Srinivasa Perumal Koil Street, Church Road, Indhira Gandhi Road, Anjaneyar Kovil Street, Mariamman Kovil Street, Sithalapakam Maheswari nagar, Vijayapuram, TV Nagar, Mambakkam Main Road, Sastha Nagar, Kovilanchery, Noothencherry Link Road, Medavakkam Main Road, Bhavani Nagar, Iswarya Garden, Perungulathur Mangal Appartments, GKM College Road, KK Nagar, Perumalpuram, and their surrounding areas.

In the IT Corridor, the areas that will experience a power shutdown are Mettukuppam, VOC Street, PTC Quarters, Sakthi Garden, CTS, Okkiayam Pettai, Kannagi Nagar, TNSCB, Karapakkam IAS Colony, MGR Street, Siruseri Sipcot Pudhupakkam Main Road, MR Radha Salai, Perungudi Veeramani Salai, Balaraj Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and surrounding areas.

In KK Nagar, the areas that are affected will be Sai Nagar, Kali Amman Koil Street, Sai Baba Colony, Rathna Nagar, Kambar Street, Gandhi Nagar Virugambakkam Variyar Street, Indra Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Jain Apartments, Balaji Nagar and SBI Colony I, II and III.

The areas to be affected in Guindy are St Thomas Mount Mangaliamman Arch, Poonthottam 2nd, 3rd and 4th Street, Nandampakkam, Nasarathapuram, Karaiyar Koil Street, Nanganallur Voltas Colony, Ayyapa Nagar, SBI colony and their surrounding areas. In Porur, the affected areas will be Ettayapuram, Naduveerapattu, Dharshan Garden, Pink House and their neighbouring areas.

In Avadi, the areas that will experience a power shutdown are Shanthipuram, Balaji Nagar, Manikandan Puram, Kalaignar Nagar, Iswaryam Nagar, Selvi Nagar, Siva Garden, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Alamathy Baba Koil, Veltech Junction, Sheela Nagar, Morai Estate and their surrounding areas. The areas affected in Ambattur will be Thiruverkadu Puliambedu, Judges Colony, Balaji Nagar, PH Road, Aishwarya Garden and their surrounding areas.

The areas affected in Madhavram will be GNT Road, Siva Ganapathy Nagar, Jawaharlal Nehru 200 ft Road, Erikarai Road, Arun Hotel and their surrounding areas. In Vyasarpadi, the areas affected will be OHP SN Chetty Street, New Amarjipuram, New Kamaraj Nagar, Pudhumanai Kuppam Mosque, MLA Office, Singaravelan Nagar, Power Kuppam, YMCA Kuppam 1st to 12th street, GM Pettai Quarters, Rajavelu Street and their surrounding areas.