Parts of Chennai to have power cut on August 22: List

Power cuts can be expected from 9 am to 2 pm in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, and IT Corridor.

Parts of Chennai will experience a power cut on Tuesday, August 22 due to maintenance work, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced. Power cuts can be expected from 9 am to 2 pm in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, and IT Corridor, the electricity company said on Monday, August 21. TANGEDCO said that the power would be restored before the scheduled time of 2 pm if the maintenance work was completed earlier than usual.

According to details provided by TANGEDCO, the areas that will experience a power cut in Mylapore are: Lady Weelington, Ayodhya Nagar, Arimuthu Street, Dr Besant Road, Nallathambi Street, Palani Amman Koil, Triplicane High Road, TP Koil Street, Thoppu Venkatachalam Street, and Lloyds Road.

In Tambaram, Ganapathypuram Main Road, Selvaraj Street, Kalaimagal Street, Esakkiyam Street, Sannathi Street, Nagathamman Koil Street, Mani Naicker Street, 200 Feet Road, and Agni Flats, will witness a power cut.

Similarly, the areas in Guindy which will suffer power cut include: Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, CRR Puram, Casa Grand, Kaviya Garden, Ramamoorthy Avenue, MRK Nagar, Royala Nagar 1st Main Road and Cross Street, SRM University, Thirumalai Nagar, and Moogambigai Nagar.

In the IT Corridor, the areas which will be affected due to the power cut include: ETC -MCN Nagar, SBI Colony, Theradi Street, Arumugam Avenue, Balaji Nagar, MG Road, Ellaimman Nagar, OMR, CBI Colony, Velachery Main Road, and VGP Santhi Nagar.