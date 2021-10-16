Parts of Chennai to face power cuts on Oct 16: Full list of areas

Power will be disrupted from 9 am to 4 pm in certain parts of the city for maintenance work.

news Power cut

Parts of Chennai city will face a power outage on Saturday, October 16, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said in a press release. Power outages will be seen in some parts of the city from 9 am to 4 pm as part of maintenance work. In case the works are completed before 4 pm, power will be restored to the area. Hereâ€™s the full list of areas affected by Saturdayâ€™s power cut:

In the Porur Chembarambakkam area, neighbourhoods including Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Nazatathpet will face a power cut

In Siruseri, Sipcot, Pudupakkam, Arihant apartment, Vaniyamchavadi, JJ nagar, Muthama nagar, Anand Engineering college and above all surrounding areas will face a power outage

In Perambur: Ambedkar Nagar, Maduraisamy Madam main street, Vasudevan street, Ellaiamman Koil st, State Bank college, Chinnaiah new colony 1 to 4 street and Cross street, Vadivelu street, Govindasamy street and above all surrounding areas, will face a power cut.

India is currently facing a coal crisis and Tamil Nadu is among the larger states which is said to be affected by the crisis. The government is reportedly taking several measures to control the crisis including prioritising power grid units for supply even as other power-intensive industries take a hit.

Power intensive industries including aluminium manufacturing units, cement plants etc have started facing fuel issues. These industries are forced to source coal from other countries or purchase directly from the spot market, reports said.

Earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) announced that it would not recommend a power cut for the time being owing to the coal shortage.