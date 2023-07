Parts of Chennai to face power cuts on July 13: Full list

The power cuts are scheduled to happen for five hours, between 9 am and 2 pm.

news Chennai News

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will carry out regular maintenance works in parts of Chennai, including Mylapore, T Nagar, Tambaram, and Adyar, on Thursday, July 13, which will result in a power outage. TANGEDCO has issued a notice about the same, with a list of areas that will be affected. The power outage is expected to last from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday. Power may be restored earlier in some areas depending on the speed of work, TANGEDCO said.

Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Thursday:

> Mylapore: Lady Willington, Namachivayam Street, Sivaraman street, Thiruvallikeni Highway, Singaperumal koil street

> T Nagar: Sathulla street, Kulakkarai street, Damodharan street, Usman road, Ramanathan street, Nandanam extension, Anna Salai

> Tambaram: Madampakkam, Paduvanchery road, Sadhasivam nagar, Periyar nagar, Ambal Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Sudharsan Nagarm Karumariamman nagar, Aanandha Nadar, Anbu Nadar, Postal Nagar, Iyappan street, Church Avenue, Velacherry Main road, Club road, Thiruvalluvar street, Best Park flats

> Anna Nagar: Gandhi Nagar, GNT Road, Kattabomman street, State Bank Colony, Santhi Colony

> Perambur: PT Rajan road, Kodambakkam, Virugambakkam, KK Nagar

> Adyar: Besant Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Velacherry, Eenjambakkam

> IT Corridor: Chollinganallur, OMR, Sathyabama Dental Medical College, Semmencherry, Taramani, Ramappa Nagar, Vels College Road

> Porur: Sivaji Nagar, Kumara Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Subbaiah Nagar, Subramani Nagar, Prince Apartment, Mangadu, Sakthi Nagar, Thirumudivakkam

> Sengundram: Kumaran Nagar, Nallur, Solavaram, Ambedkar Nagar, Tollgate, Karanodai

> Vyasarpadi: CMPTT, Thattankulam road, Samy Nagar, MRH Road, Amirthammal Nagar