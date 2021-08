Parts of Chennai to face power cuts on August 7. Full list

The power outage can last up to 2 pm on Saturday, August 7.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) confirmed that parts of Chennai will see a power suspension for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm on August 7 (Saturday). TANGEDCO announced that power will be shut down for maintenance work with supply resumed before 2 pm if the work is completed.

According to the press release, the following areas in Chennai will see a power outage.

Valluvar Kottam: Cathedral Garden Road, G.N Chetty Road, Habibullah Road, Thirumoorthy Nagar, Josiyar Street, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam Lake, Valluvarkottam High Road, Thirumallai Pillai road, Thirumoorthy Street, Bharathi Nagar 1st and 4th Street, Parts of 6 North Usman Road, Mambalam Road, Parts of GN Chetty Road, North Boag Road Main 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, VRC Road, Police Quarters, Sundarrao Street, Egalai 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, Parts of Anna Salai, Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road and surrounding areas

Royapuram: MC Road, N.N Garden, Manikanda Mudali Street, Adam Street, North and South Madha Church Street, Meenakshi Amman Pettai, Thandava Moorthy Street, Veerasamy Street, East and West Kalmandapam Road, St. Andiappan Street, Gramani Street, Bajana Koil Street and surrounding areas will witness a power shutdown.

In Tambaram, the Sithalapakkam Noothencherry, Megala Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bethel Nagar, Madipakkam Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ranga Nagar, Pallavaram Nagar, Gandhi Street and surrounding areas

Sothuperumbedu: Kammarpalayam, Shozhipalayam, Siriniyam, Thottakarnmedu and Parts of Orakadu Road will see outage for five hours.

Other neighbourhoods include Ambattur’s U R Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Park Road SS, Pandurangapuram, Pattaravakkam, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Sidco Estate North Phase, Bajanai Koil Street, Railway Station Road, Tass area and surrounding areas

The St. Antony’s Street, Gandhi Main Road, Kavangarai, Sakthivel Nagar and surrounding areas in Puzhal and VOC Street, LNP Koil Street, Netaji Street, Bharathiyar Street, Secretariat Colony, Roja Nagar and surrounding areas in Sembium will face power outages too.