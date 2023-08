Parts of Chennai to face power cut on Aug 25: Complete list

The power will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, and Ambattur.

news Power cut

In light of maintenance work, parts of Chennai will experience a power cut on Friday, August 25. Power will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm in Mylapore, Tambaram, Guindy, and Ambattur. Here is the complete list of areas that will be affected:

In Mylapore, the areas that will experience a power cut re Nungambakkam High Road, Kodambakkam high road, Anna Salai, Greams Road, GN Chetty Road, Lloyds Road, Vidhyodhaya Road, and GK Puram.

Parts of Tambaram that will face a power cut on Friday are Sriram Iraniamman Kovil, HT Service, LTCT Service, Vandalur GST Road, Otteri, Singerathottam, Venkatespuram, Ganapathynagar, MK Stalin Street, Perumbakkam Main Road, and Nookampalayam Main Road.

In Guindy, Mugalivakkam, Poonamallee Main Road, Krishnaveni Nagar, AGS Colony, Manapakkam, Ambedkar nagar, Sathyanagar, Ashtalakshmi Avenue, Thillaiganga Nagar, Puzhuthivakam, NSC Bose Road, and Swamy Nagar will experience a power cut. Ambattur Padi Park Road, UR Nagar, and Balaji Nagar will experience a power cut.