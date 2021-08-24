Parts of Chennai to face five hour power cuts on August 24: Full list

TANGEDCO announced that parts of the city will face power suspension from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

news Power cut

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) announced that parts of Chennai will face a power disruption from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday (August 24) to carry out maintenance work. The supply of electricity is expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. According to a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods will face a power disruption.

In Tambaram, the neighbourhoods of Tranquil Acres, Bouthy Acres, Thiruvin Nagar, Boopathy Nagar, and 200 Feet Medavakkam Main Road are expected to see a power disruption. In the Irumbuliyur region, the areas listed are Selliamman Koil Street, Arul Nagar, Roja Thottam, Erikkarail Devanesan Nagar and parts surrounding this area. In Neelankarai, the New and Old Ganesh Nagar, Vaithiyalingamsalai, Ruby Complex, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Matha Koil, Bharathiyar Nagar and surrounding areas will see a power disruption. Finally, in the Thirumudivakkam neighbourhood, the Somangalam, Sakthi Nagar, Puthuperu, Mettur, Periyar Colony, Manimangalam Salai, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Area, Thirumudivakkam Village, Palanthandalam, Naduveerapattu, Poonthandalam, Melathur and surrounding areas will see a power disruption.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu government has set aside a huge sum of money to repay debts incurred by TANGEDCO. The state public sector undertaking has incurred losses worth Rs 1,34,119.94 crore. Tamil Nadu also plans to add 17,980 MW of power generation capacity through the state’s own generating stations in the next ten years.

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had said that the statement terming Tamil Nadu a power surplus state is false, adding that almost 2,500 MW of power had to be bought on the power exchanges to meet peak needs. “Thus the statement that Tamil Nadu turned into a power surplus state over the last few years is inaccurate,” he said during the Budget speech.