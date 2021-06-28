Parts of Chennai to face 7-hour power cut on June 28: Full list

Power will be suspended in certain pockets of the city for maintenance work from 9 am to 1 pm.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that parts of Chennai city will face power suspension on Monday, June 28, for carrying out maintenance work. There will be a power shut down from 9 am to 1 pm in certain neighbourhoods, with supply expected to resume before 1 pm if the work is completed. As per a press release issued by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

1. Poombuhar: Thenpalani Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Subramaniapuram and surrounding areas

2.Adyar: VGP Parts – I, II; Uthandi, Eden Garden, Ranganathan Avenue, Rajan Garden, ECR Main Road, parts of Velachery, Vijaya Nagar, CLRI, West Canal Bank, Gandhi Mandapam Road, AGS Colony, Rukmani Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Bethel Nagar, Cholamandala Nagar, Barathiyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and surrounding areas

3. Thirumullaivoyal: Siva Sankarapuram, Jag Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Pathmavathi Nagar and Moorthy Street

4. Manjambakkam: South and North Telephone Colony, Padmavathy Nagar, AVM Nagar, JJ Nagar, Vasantham Avenue, Ganesh Nagar, Sivan Koil Street, VGR Nagar and surrounding areas

5. Sothuperumbedu: Parthasarathy Nagar, Nallur, Kumaran Nagar, Paneervakkam, Kammarpalayam and parts of Solavaram

6. Mylapore: Dr. Besant Road, Peters Road, Sardarjung Garden 2nd Street, VM Street, Saivamuthaiya Street, S.H Road, Thandavarayan Street, Moors Road, Housing Board, VM Street of Mylapore, parts of Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, Saivamuthaiya Street, TTK Road – Door No. 281 and 282, Door No. 765, Anna Salai and surrounding areas

7.Perambur: Vetri Nagar, Gopalapuram – 1st to 3rd Streets, Varatharajan Street, Periyar Nagar, Balasubramaniam Salai, parts of Jawahar Nagar, Chaitanya Apartment, Venkateswara Colony, Muthamman Koil Street, Veerasamy Street, Boopathy Nagar and surrounding areas

8. Annasalai: Bells Road, Krishnappa Street, Rajagopal Street, Ellappan Street, Subbu Chetty Street and surrounding areas

9. IT Corridor: Thalambur Village, Natham Village, New Kumaran Nagar, Nehru Nagar, MGR Nagar, Perungudi Burma Colony and surrounding areas

10. Porur: Mangadu, Paraniputhur, Ayyapanthangal, Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Kundrathur, Nazzarathpet and surrounding areas

11. KK Nagar: Bharathi Street, Ganganagr, Meenakshi Nagar, Choolaimedu, Annaji Nagar, New Colony, Fathima Nagar and surrounding areas

12. Guindy: Alandur, Adambakkam, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Mugalivakkam, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Guindy, Rajbhavan and surrounding areas