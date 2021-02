Parts of Bengaluru to see water disruption on Friday: List of areas

Another water outage has been scheduled for Saturday for Cauvery Stage 1 areas.

Water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Bengaluru, which come under Cauvery Stage 4 (Phase2), on Friday, February 5. A statement from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said this disruption is due to the emergency work to repair a leakage in one of the lines at TK Halli. The water supply in these areas will be set right by Friday.

Here are the areas in Bengaluru that will have water disruption on Friday: RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, Rajajinagar, Nagarabhavi, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Banaswadi and entire North Division, Anjanapura and surrounding areas, Jambu Savaari Dinne, Kothnur Dinne, Kodichikkanahalli, Bommanahalli, Kudlu, Hongasandra, Mangammanapalya, Marathahalli, Hoodi, A Narayanapura, B Narayanapura, KR Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar, Whitefield, CV Raman Nagar, Old Airport Road, HRBR Layout, HBR Layout, OMBR Layout, Ramaiah Layout, Banaswadi and surrounding area.

The BWSSB had already announced a water outage between 8 am and 6 pm in several parts of Bengaluru coming under Cauvery Stage I on Saturday.

Here is the list of areas that will see water disruption on Saturday.

The areas that will be affected under this are Jayanagar and surrounding places Tilak Nagar, SR Nagar, Adugodi, Nethajinagar, KP Agrahara, New Binny Layout, Raghavendra Colony, Tippu Nagar, Chamarajpet, Ramchandra Agrahara, Adarsh Nagar, Padarayanapura, Anjanappa Garden, Binny Layout, Srinivasanagar, Bank Colony, ITI Layout, Gururaja Layout, Vivekanada Nagar, Kathriguppe, Thyagaraja Nagar, Basavanagudi, Shastrinagar, N R Colony, Mount joy Extension, Kumaraswamy Layout, ISRO Layout, Shrinapr, Vittal Nagar, Shanthala Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Neelasandra, Austin town, Ejipura, Vivekanagara, Ashok Nagara, Richmond Town, MG Road, Brigade Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Kodihalli, Ulsoor, Murphy Town, Jogupalya, Rajendra Nagar, Nanjappa Reddy Layout, Koramangala surrounding arca, KHB colony, Venkateshwara Layout, Kaveri Layout, Jogi Colony, Domlur, Brundawana Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, AK Colony, Netravati I to 10 blocks, Nanjappa Reddy Layout, Bhovi Colony and surrounding places.