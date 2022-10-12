Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts on October 13: Full list of areas

The power outages are a result of maintenance works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said.

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power outages on Thursday, October 13. The power cuts are a result of a series of maintenance works across Bengaluru East, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said. The following areas will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm:

HBR Layout 1st, 2nd and 3rd block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service road, KK Halli Village, CMR Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindapura main road, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpura Village, Vinobhanagar, BM layout, Arogyamma Layout, Kaveri Garden and surrounding areas, 4th Block Yasin Nagar, Nagawara, NJK Garments, Byrankunte, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar, K Narayanapura, NN Halli, Balaji Layout Phase 1 to Phase 3, BDS Layout, Central Excise, KK Halli, Hennur Main Road, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli main road, Bethel Street, AK Colony, CMR Road, Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda Layout, Shabarinagara, KMT Layout, Bhartiya City, Noor Nagar, Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony and surrounding areas.

