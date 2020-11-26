Parts of Bengaluru likely to face power cuts on Nov 27 and Nov 28

The power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 5.30 pm, reports say.

There will be a power cut in some areas of Bengaluru on November 27, Friday, and on November 28, Saturday, the Times of India reported. There will be no power supply in Vivekananda Nagar, Srinivasanagar, Kathriguppe East, CK Achukattu, Kathriguppe Main Road, ITI Layout, Vidyapeeta Circle and surrounding areas from 10 am on Friday to 5.30 pm. On Saturday, November 28, power supply will be disrupted in Hosakerehalli, Mookambika Nagar 7th Block, Banashankari Stage 3, Venkatappa Layout, Dattatreya Nagar and surrounding areas, the report added.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm Nivar, which made landfall between midnight on Wednesday and early on Thursday, is expected to move towards the northwest and then weaken into a cyclonic storm in the districts of south interior Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Bengaluruâ€™s urban and rural areas, as well as other districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts for three days, from November 26 to November 28. CS Patil, IMD Director in Bengaluru, said that south-interior Karnataka is likely to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 26 and 27, and isolated rainfall on November 27 and 28.

The latest development on Cyclone Nivar is that it has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed the coast near Puducherry, the IMD said. In both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the cyclone left a trail of uprooted trees and waterlogged streets, authorities said. The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, and heavy rains pounded the union territory and Tamil Nadu.

As per updated meteorological data, Puducherry received the highest rainfall of 30 cm, followed by Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu with 27 cm. Nagapattinam recorded 6.3 cm rainfall, Karaikal 9.6 cm and Chennai 11.3 cm.