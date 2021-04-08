Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts this week: List of affected areas

Areas under the PNB and Arehalli substations will be affected for three days between 10 am and 5 pm.

news Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that several areas of the city will be facing power cuts over the next few days. The power cuts will be occurring due to works in PBN and Arehalli substations.

At the PNB substation, work will be taken up to convert overhead low-tension conductors to low tension aerial bundled cables. This work will cause a power outage on three separate days-- April 6, 9 and 12. Here are the areas which will be affected:

>Banagirinagar

>Channammanakere Achukattu

>CT Bed

>KIMS College and surrounding areas

>Lakshmanappa Garden

>Papaiah Garden

These areas will experience power outages from 10 am to 5 pm on all the three days.

At the Arehalli substation works will be taken up to convert the existing overhead cables to underground cables. Additionally, conversion of overhead low-tension conductors to low tension aerial bundled cables will be taken up. The work will result in a power cut on April 7 in the following areas.

>Arehalli Main Road

>Chaitanya School and surrounding area

>AGS Layout

>AGS Layout Park

>Hanumagiri Layout

>Spoorthi Nagar

>Vaddara Palya

These areas will also experience power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.