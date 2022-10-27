Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts from October 27 to 31: Full list

The power cuts are scheduled to happen for six hours, between 10 am and 4 pm.

news Powercut

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in parts of Bengaluru over the next two days due to works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Planned power cuts will be witnessed in parts of the city between October 27 and October 31. The power cuts are scheduled to happen for six hours, between 10 am and 4 pm.

October 27, Thursday

AVK College road, Court road, Ratnamma hosel, Muslim complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, PWD division, Panchayat Raj, Shanti Comforts, PJ extension 1st and 2nd main, Raam and co. circle, police quarters MS Building, Aruna theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas.

October 28, Friday

DCM Township and MCC B block 2nd main.

October 29, Saturday

Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel & its surrounding areas.

October 30, Sunday

Industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station

October 31, Monday

Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.