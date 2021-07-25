Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts from July 26 to July 31

The power cut will take place to replace the old switchgear at the Austin Town Sub Station.

news Electricity

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Sunday, July 25, said that some parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts for the next six days. According to The Hindu, the power cuts will occur between 10 am and 5 pm from July 26 (Monday) to July 31 (Saturday). The power supply will be disrupted in view of the works for replacing the old area switchgear with the new one at Bank-I and Bank-II at the 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station.

According to The Hindu, the areas that will be affected by the power cut include Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Agaram, Vivek Nagar, Sonnena Halli, Vannarpet, Austin Town, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quarters, Lindon Street, Palm Grove Road, Xavior Layout, YG Palyam Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Lifestyle, Campbell Road Junction, Richmond Road, Rudrappa Garden, Austin town, Neelasandra, Bazar Street, RK Garden, Rose Garden and ORC road.

Recently, Bengaluru faced power cuts from July 12 to July 17 in areas that fell under the Jayanagara Sub Station. The power cuts took place between 10 am to 5:30 pm and affected areas included HSR Layout, Wilson Garden, KH Road, Siddaiah Road, Telecom Layout, Maruthi Layout, Beereshwara Nagar Industrial area, Doddamane Industrial area, Sarakki Market, BCMC Layout, Puttenahalli Layout, Lalbagh Road, Bank Colony and Rose Garden.