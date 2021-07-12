Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts from July 12 to 17: List of affected areas

Power cuts will take place between 10 am and 5.30 pm due to infrastructural works undertaken by the BESCOM.

Parts of Bengaluru that come under the Jayanagar substation will experience power cuts from July 12 to July 17, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. Areas including HSR Layout, Wilson Garden etc will be facing power cuts between 10 am to 5.30 pm due to infrastructural works undertaken by the BESCOM. The following areas will face power cuts between July 12 to July 14: KH Road, Siddaiah Road, Sudhamanagara, Anjaneya Layout Turahalli, Jaraganahalli park, Kanakapura main road, Basavaraja Layout, Shiva temple, K Guppe main road, Ring Road, Big Bazar, K Guppe Village, Gowdanapalya Lake, Telecom Layout, Maruthi Layout, Chunchagatta main road, Beereshwara Nagar Industrial area, Doddmane Industrial area, Part of MS Layout, Jaraganahalli, Church Road, Wilson Garden, JP Nagar Phase 1, Sarakki Market, BCMC Layout, Puttenahalli layout, HSR Layout and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, JP Nagar Phase 6, HK Halli, Girinagar Police station, Bank Colony, Lalbagh Road, Wilson Garden, KR layout, Sarakki Thota, Rose Garden, Sindoor Choultry, Siddeshwara Theatre, Bank of Baroda Colony, Koramangala 8th Block, Lakkasandra and the surrounding areas will see a power cut between July 15 and July 17. A report in the Deccan Herald stated that Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St Johnâ€™s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout, Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, Mailasandra and surrounding areas will also be affected.

BESCOM had undertaken maintenance work in April due to which the city experienced power cuts. Areas under Khodays, Sarakki, Elita and RBI Sub Stations faced disruption during the end of April due to cable work and other infrastructural works undertaken in Konankunte, Puttenahalli and JP Nagar limits between 10 am and 5.30 pm. Heavy rains on April 24 had also disrupted the power supply in many areas of the city. Bengaluru faced power cuts due to works undertaken in PBN and Arehalli substations between April 6 and April 12 as well.

