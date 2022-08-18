Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts on August 18, 19: Full list of areas

The power cuts are scheduled to take place between 10 am and 6 pm.

news Power cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced that several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Thursday, August 18 and August 19. Due to continuous rains, the city's numerous projects like burying of overhead lines, were postponed. The power cuts are scheduled to take place between 10 am and 6 pm.

On August 18, Jagaluru Town, Hanumanthapura, Kechenahalli, Tmalehali, Rangapura, Torangatta, Udgatta, Goguda, Jammapura, Marenahalli, Bommakkanahalli, Toranagatte, Harishinagundi, Lingannanahalli, Gopagondanahalli, Bistuvalli, Roadmakunte, Yaranahati, Jyotipura, Annaburu, Kelagote, Kanakuppe, Chikka Bannihatti, Devikere, Guttidurga, Sagalagatte, Roadmachikere, Malammanahalli, Rajanahatti, Giddanakatte, Bullalli, Bairanayakanahalli, Gavimath, Santhemuddapur, Haladalli, Gandhinagar, Bidarakere, Nibagur, Kattigehalli, Nellikatte, Bastihala, Ulhalu, Calgary, Hosahatti Upper, G.N. Kere, Bukkasagar, Mathode, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, Mathada Nagar, D T Vatti, Vajra and surrounding areas will face power cuts.

On August 19, BTM 1st Phase, Majestic Apartment, AXA, BTM Layout, Asis Bhawan and Gurappana Palya areas will face power cuts.

According to BESCOM employees who spoke to the Times of India in July, there would likely be power outages for two to three months. BESCOM claims that the maintenance work had been put on hold during the exams, and now they have started the pending work, which might cause power outages that last all day. Additionally, they have set a target to replace around 2,500 transformers in the city, which could affect the city's power supply.