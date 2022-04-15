Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut on April 16 and 17: List of areas

The outages will be a result of maintenance works being carried out by BESCOM.

news Power Cut

Parts of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power outages this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. The outages will be a result of maintenance works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has said.

Saturday, April 16

In the West zone of the city, areas including Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, BGS Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected. Power outages will occur from 10 am to about 5 pm. In the South zone, areas including Swagath Theatre Main Road in Tilaknagar, 22nd main road of Jayanagar 4th T Block, and 36th cross of Jayanagar 4th Block will be affected on Saturday between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Other areas in the South zone under the HSR division including Vaddarapalya, Shankara Layout, Thalaghattapura, and Ramaiah City main road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

In the East zone, affected areas will include MS Ramaiah North City, Bhattarahalli, Ayyappanagara, SR Layout, Nala Road and surroundings in Indiranagar, Parmeswari Temple, Kanakadasa Circle, KG Pura main road, Baba Lane and Udaynagar, between 10 am and 5 pm. In the North zone, areas such as Hesaraghatta main road, Kalyananagar, Ravindranagara, Jakkur main road, Bagalur main road, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout 1st and 2nd stage, and Kaverinagara, between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

Sunday, April 17

On Sunday, affected areas in the South zone include MICO Layout police station and surroundings, 16th main road BTM Layout, KPRC Layout, Jayanagar East End main road, Gottigere, Shanthinikethan Layout, New Horizon College road, Vivekananda Layout, Krupanidhi College road, Kundalahalli, Sakara Hospital road, Tavarekere main road, Madiwala VP road and Chikkaadugodi, where power supply may get disrupted from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

In the East Zone, areas including Umar Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, K Narayanapura, Dommasandra Road, Krupanidhi College road, Gouthampura, Cambridge Layout, Jogupalya and surrounding areas, Pai Layout, Varthur Road, Hoysala Nagar and Kodihalli 2nd main, will see power cuts between 11 am and 4 pm.

In the West zone, BEL Layout 1st and 2nd stage, Ullal Nagar, Marutinagar, Robin Theatre Circle, TP Main Road, BHEL Layout, Uttarahalli, Prashanthanagara, Nagarbhavi 9th block, Kamakshipalya, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Sunkadakatte and Chandra Layout will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

In the North zone, T Dassarahalli, Nrupathunga road, Mallasandra, Baba Nagar, RT Nagar, Kodigehalli, MS Palya Circle, Air Force Road, Hesaraghatta, Mavallipura and Manjunatha Nagar will be affected from 10 am to 5 pm.