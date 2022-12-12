Parts of Bengaluru to face 4-hour power cut on December 13: Full list

Power supply will be cut for a period of four hours from 10 am to 2 pm on account of maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

news Bengaluru news

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply on Tuesday, December 13, for a period of four hours from 10 am to 2 pm in the areas fed by 66/11KV Banaswadi MUSS on account of maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Here is the full list of of affected areas:

Horamavu, P&T Layout, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, Ashirvad Colony, Jyothi Ngar, Agara, Balaji Layout, Chinnaswamappa Layout, Coconut Groove, Devmatha School, Amar Regency, Vijaya Bank colony Ext. and surrounding areas, HRBR Layout, 3rd Block, Kamanahalli Main Road, Kalyannagar, BWSSB Water Tank, Hennur Village, Chelikere, Megana palya, Gedala halli, Kothnur, Vadara palya, Janakiram layout, Kothanur, BDS garden, Ben sathya enclave, Prakruthi Layout and surrounding areas, Hoysalanagar, Brindavan Layout, Jayanthi Nagar, Vinayaka Layout, Vivekananda Layout, Manjunath Nagar, NRI Layout, Riches Garden, Sundaranjaneya Temple, Double Road, Punyabhoomi Layout and surrounding areas, Meghanapalya, Vaddarpalya,Chelikere village and surrounding areas, HRBR Layout 2nd Block and HBR 3rd Block, Samad Layout, Yasin Nagar. HRBR 1st Block, PNS Layout, Kullappa Circle, 5th main HBR 2nd block, Raj Kumar Park, Sangolli Rayanna Road, Neharu Road, HRBR 1st Block, HBR 2nd Block, 80ft Road, Kammanahalli Main road, Mariyappa Circle, K K Halli Depot, HRBR 3rd Block, CMR Road, Nanjundappa Road, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout, Dodda Banaswadi, Vijaya bank colony, Ramurthy nagar main road, Krishna Reddy layout, Goppal Reddy Layout, Chicka Banaswadi, Subbian Palaya, OMBR 2 Cross, Dodda Banaswadi, 100ft road Banaswadi, Ombr Layout 6 cross & Green Park layout, Flower Garden, MM Garden, Divya Unnathi Layout, Prakruthi Town Ship, Mallappa Layout and Surrounding Areas, Byrathi, hennur, challkere, vaddarpalya, gedlahalli, kothanur, and surrounding areas, Kyalsanahalli village, Nakshatra layout Byrathi bandhe, Sangam enclave Atham vidya nagar, Byrathi village, Kanakshree layout, Gubbi cross, Babusapalya, Bank Avenue Layout, Nanjappa Garden, CNR Layout and surrounding areas, Kamanahalli Main Road, R S Palya, Munikallappa Garden, Hanumanthappa Road, Munnegowda Road, Sathya Murthy Road, J V Shetty road, Kuvempu Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Gurumurthy Road, Gullappa Road, Kamanahalli Sampanna Road ADMC Military, Chicka Banaswadi & Subbian Palaya, Ombr Layout, Ombr layout Booth ground & Pilla Reddy Nagar B Chansandra, Dr. Layout, Kasturi Nagar, Ombr 5th Cross, Brindhavan Layout, Banjara Layout, Khane Road, NPS, Bethel Layout, Samrudhi Layout, Water Tank, Klakere, Jayanthi Nagar and surrounding areas.