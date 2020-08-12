Parts of Andhra to receive heavy rainfall over next 4 days: IMD

A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, said the Met Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days as a low pressure area is likely to form over north west Bay of Bengal on Thursday. In light of the forecast, the state Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has urged people residing in low lying areas to be alert and take necessary safety measures.

According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation will be between 4.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. The State Disaster Management Department stated that on August 13 (Thursday) in certain places of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts there is possibility of heavy rains while other places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

On August 14, in certain places of Vishakapatanam and the twin Godavari districts ( East and West) are expected to witness moderate to heavy rains while the remaining places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

On August 15, districts such as Vishakapatanam, East Godavari will receive moderate to heavy rains in certain places, while remaining places in the state may possibly receive light to moderate rains.

On August 16, certain places in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains as the remaining areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

AP State DMA Commissioner K Kannababu in a statement said that the wind speed will be 45-55 km per hour along the seashore and waves are expected to be as high as 3 to 3.5 meters accompanied by a turbulent sea condition. The Commissioner has also cautioned fishermen to not venture into the sea for fishing for the coming four days.