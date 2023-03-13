Parliament adjourned till Tuesday amid protests over Rahulâ€™s remarks, Adani row

Congress members came into the well of the House shouting â€˜We want JPCâ€™ while treasury benches were seen shouting slogans of â€˜Rahul Gandhi maafi maangoâ€™ (Rahul Gandhi apologise).

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday, amid vociferous protests by both treasury benches and opposition members over the issue of Congress MP Rahul Gandhiâ€™s speech in London. As soon as the Lok Sabha convened at 2 pm on Monday, March 13, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked for papers to be laid in the House.

However, Congress members came into the well of the House, shouting slogans "We want JPC" while treasury benches were also seen shouting slogans "Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango" (Rahul Gandhi apologise). Agrawal urged the protesting members to return to their seats, saying that they should allow some business to be transacted.

"All issues would be discussed," he said. Agrawal also said that the Speaker has disallowed all adjournment motions given by various members. As protests continued from both treasury benches and opposition members, he adjourned the House till Tuesday. Rajya Sabha too was adjourned by chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar within minutes of the upper House convening at 2 pm, amid protests.

After proceedings at both Houses were adjourned for the day, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn't want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam."

Earlier, the Opposition members staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament, soon after both Houses were adjourned over protests related to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Kharge said, "There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy."

Those "crushing and destroying democracy" are talking of saving it, he added.

Over the Adani issue, Kharge said, "We are demanding the constitution of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise the issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House."

However, he added that the Opposition is united and will continue to demand the JPC on the Adani issue.