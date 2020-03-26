Parle to donate 3 cr packs of Parle G biscuits through govt agencies amid lockdown

The biscuits will be distributed especially among the needy people amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Biscuit producer Parle Products has announced that it is donating three crore packs of biscuits within the next three weeks, especially to the poor people through government agencies. This comes amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With manufacturing units operating at 50% of their workforce in light of the government advisories to control the spread of the virus, the company is making efforts to ensure that there is sufficient availability of products in the market.

We have decided to donate through government agency, three crore packs of biscuits — one crore each in the next three weeks — especially for the needy people. We will be donating one crore packs of Parle G biscuits every week for the next three weeks, which works out to three crore packs of biscuits, Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah told PTI.

He added that there will be many whose livelihoods have been disrupted and we will work closely with the government to ensure that these people don’t go hungry.

Mayank Shah said the lockdown has triggered panic buying among consumers and hoarding of food items, including biscuits which is ideal at this juncture since they have a longer shelf life and can retain freshness for more time.

He added that a lot of people are purchasing processed food as well including biscuits, which is top on the priority list to be stocked up in this scenario. All efforts are being made to ensure that supplies are maintained and there is no interruption, Mayank said.

While the government has kept biscuit manufacturers out from the restrictions of the lockdown, Mayank said the company is having issues in some areas as local officials are not permitting transport of raw materials and finished products.