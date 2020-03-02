Paris to Berlin: Simultaneous protests by Indian diaspora against Delhi riots

The communal riots in Delhi have left at least 46 people dead.

news Delhi riots

On February 29, around 1500 people from the Indian diaspora across the world gathered in 15 cities in Europe to protest the communal rights in New Delhi that have left at least 46 people dead. Protesters held up posters, sang poetry and songs like ‘Hum Dekhenge’ and ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ that have become synonymous with the ongoing protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

From Berlin in Germany, to Paris in France, to Pisa in Italy, to Glasgow in Scotland and many more – Indian diaspora came together to express solidarity with the victims and survivors of the violence in Delhi and demand immediate action against the perpetrators.



Hamburg

“Indians standing for democracy braved wind and rain to organize and make their voices heard against the inhumanity that was visited upon fellow Indians in Delhi. From contextualizing the situation to paying tribute to the victims and appealing for peace between communities, the demonstrators also sang songs, carried posters with messages of resistance and peace,” a media release on the protests said.

In Berlin in Germany, the protesters marched towards the Indian embassy, and placed flowers on the street opposite it to condole those who died in Delhi, despite objections from the Indian embassy. In Cologne, another city there, a German woman drew similarities between the Germany of the 1930s (that saw institutionalized discrimination against Jews) and contemporary India.



Cologne

In Belgium, Paris as well as Glasgow in Scotland, the Indian protesters were joined by the “local friends” in a show of strength and solidarity against “communal atrocities” in India. In Stockholm (Sweden) as well as Paris, participants observed a minute’s silence to honour the deceased in Delhi. In the latter, they placed white roses, a symbol of anti-fascist resistance in Europe, near the consular office; read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, and sang protest songs.



Munich

In Krakow, Poland, the protest took place as a silent demonstration with the participants dressed in black to show mourning and resistance. Chai was served to those present as a symbol of unity. "This is not an issue merely concerning India but one that touches upon issues of morality and humanity. Now is not the time to remain a passive observer, and we must continue the fight by seeking more international support," a social psychologist based in Kraków said.



Krakow

In Helsinki in Finland, some protesters taped their mouths with black cloths symbolizing dissent being curbed back home.



Helsinki

“The brutality and extent of violence that was witnessed in Delhi recently has shaken us all. It is high time we stand against this hate-filled ideology that has divided India right down the middle,” said another of the organisers, adding that their message to the establishment is to maintain peace.

In The Hague in Netherlands, protesters paid a tribute to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, where women have been leading a peaceful sit-in protest against CAA, NRC and NPR for over 100 days now.



London

In Switzerland, Indian diaspora as well as Swiss citizens gathered in Geneva. Protesters highlighted the “inadequate response of the central government”, and narrated “stories of brotherhood and compassion that have emerged from the burning cinders of the violence.”



Geneva

Many of the protesters also decided to support the ongoing relief efforts in Delhi.