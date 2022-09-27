‘Parents of Kallakurichi student not supporting investigation’: Public Prosecutor to HC

Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah made the allegation when the writ petition from the girl's father Ramalingam came up for further hearing on September 27.

Tamil Nadu Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Tuesday, September 27, contended before the Madras High Court that the parents of the student who died by suicide in Kallakurichi were not cooperating with the CB-CID probe into her death. The student was found dead near her hostel on the school premises on July 13. While the police say that a note was found in her room which alleged harassment by two teachers, which led to her taking her own life, the girl’s family had alleged that she did not die by suicide.

The Madras High Court was hearing a writ petition from the girl’s father, Ramalingam, on Tuesday. “Though the case was handed over to the CB-CID, as demanded by the petitioner, they are not assisting the investigating officer in the probe,” the Public Prosecutor told Justice V Sivagnanam. The judge wondered as to why not the petition be closed, as the prayer to transfer the investigation had been met with.

The petitioner's counsel told the judge that the parents had met the Chief Minister and insisted on a fair probe. He also pleaded that the first and second post-mortem CDs be supplied to the petitioner. However, the PP said that the prosecution intended to find out the truth but the parents are not cooperating. “The CDs cannot be supplied to the petitioner as the judge had already held that no documents pertaining to the case should be given to him, until the completion of the probe,” the PP, said and added that the parents showed the girl's mobile phone during the inquiry but refused to hand it over to the Investigation Officer (IO).

The judge posted the matter to October 10 after directing the parents to hand over the cell phone to the CB-CID.

Earlier, on August 26, the Madras High Court ruled out rape and murder and said that the 17-year-old’s death was by suicide. In its bail order to the five accused in the case, the court said that it has studied two postmortem reports and “there is no iota of evidence for rape and murder of the deceased as per the postmortem reports”. The death of the young girl had sparked large-scale violence on July 17 in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district, with the protesters targeting the school where she was then studying.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.