Paracetamol, other painkillers not recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech said that in its clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, about 10-20% saw side effects upon taking pain medication after the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday, January 5, said that it does not recommend the public to take painkillers or paracetamol after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required.

"No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet. Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted. "Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20% individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended only after you consult a physician," the company, which is based out of Hyderabad, said.

In December 2021, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3. Subsequently, India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on Monday and, so far, over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, January 5. India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3.50 crore. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday.