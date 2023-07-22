Panic buying of rice in foreign countries as India bans export

The Union government has decided to ban the export of non-basmati white rice to ensure adequate availability in the domestic market and to counter the rising price in the country.

Changes in the export policy of India and the ban on non-basmati white rice triggered panic buying in America and other foreign countries. In videos posted on Twitter and other social media platforms, people can be seen buying large quantities of rice at grocery stores. Some stores are restricting the quantity of rice that can be purchased per customer.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution banned the export of non-basmati white rice to ensure adequate availability of the staple in the Indian market on Thursday, July 20. A release from the Ministry said that the government had decided to ban the export of non-basmati white rice to ensure adequate availability in the Indian market and to counter the rising price in the country. They further said that non-basmati white rice constituted 25% of the total rice exports and this ban would significantly reduce the cost for consumers in the country.

The ban has been effected with immediate effect as the prices of the rice varieties are increasing and retail prices have increased by 11.5% over a year and 3% over the past month. Non-basmati white rice is shipped to foreign countries with an export duty of 20%. But rice production has taken a huge blow owing to the adverse weather pattern, such as heavy rainfall in the rice-producing hubs in the northern part of the country. The prohibition on the export of non-basmati white rice will lead to a lowering of prices for domestic consumers, the Ministry said.

After news broke that #India is ceasing exports of rice Indian groceries across the US on Friday saw hoards of people rushing to stock up, with some stores limiting the amount of rice people could buy #riceban #riceexportban via #TheCoconutCulture @dhanyarajendran @meghakaveri pic.twitter.com/X4q7nYCrTB â€” Nimi Jayachandran (@nimeshika_j) July 22, 2023

The export duty of 20% on non-basmati white rice was imposed in September 2022, to lower the price and ensure availability in the domestic market. However, the export of this variety increased from 33.66 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) (Sept-March 2021-22) to 42.12 LMT (Sept-March 2022-23) even after the imposition of a 20% export duty. In the current financial year 2023-24 (April-June), about 15.54 LMT of this variety of rice was exported against only 11.55 LMT during FY 2022-23 (April-June), i.e. an increase of 35%. India will continue to export non-basmati parboiled rice and basmati rice varieties.