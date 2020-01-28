Palm Judy, two other Idukki resorts lose title deeds for building on agricultural land

In 2018, the Revenue Department issued a stop memo to Palm Judy resort as it was under serious threat of landslides.

The Idukki District Collector H Dineshan, on January 21, cancelled the title deeds of three resorts, including the controversial Plum Judy at Pallivasal near Munnar, including the one under construction. The Collector also ordered the owners to attach the properties. This comes after it was found that the resorts violated certain rules of the title deeds.

The resorts, whose title deeds have been cancelled, include the Plum Judy resort (recently renamed as Amber Day), the Madaparambil resort and one under final stage of completion.

"The title deeds were issued as per the Kerala Land Development Act, 1964. As per the rules, it is clearly specified that the land should be used only for agricultural purposes and construction for houses. But the landowners violated the rules and constructed multi-storied buildings in the area. Such buildings for commercial purposes is against the land rules,” said the Collector.

After an inquiry, the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) submitted a report to the government, pointing out the violations of rules in the title deeds by the three resorts.

The action was taken based on a complaint by Youth Congress Idukki parliamentary committee president Bijo Mani to vigilance.

The controversial Plum Judy resort gained attention on August 9, 2018, when the Indian Army and revenue officials rescued 57 tourists, including 22 foreigners, who were trapped in the resort following a heavy landslide. Rock and mud tumbled from the slopes of the nearest hill, blocking the access to the resort. The tourists, which also included 17 drivers, were rescued from the resort following a 61-hour rescue operation.

Following this, in 2018, the Revenue Department issued a stop memo to the resort as it was under serious threat of landslides. However, Devikulam MLA S Rajendran opposed the move and raised the issue in the special assembly session as well. Later, the resort was given for lease and was renamed Amber Day in 2019.

Now that the title deeds, the documentary proof of ownership, have been cancelled, the resorts will be shut down.