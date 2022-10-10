Palakkad bus accident: Kerala HC cracks whip on vehicles violating the law

The Kerala High Court passed the order days after nine people were killed on October 5 after a tourist bus hit a KSRTC bus from behind at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district.

Days after a bus accident resulted in the death of nine people, including five students, the Kerala High Court on Monday, October 10, cracked the whip on errant bus owners and crew. The court asked the Kerala government to suspend the fitness certificates of such vehicles violating the law, along with the licence of its drivers. A Division Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar asked the Transport Department, the Road Safety authority and the state police to take stern action against the contract carriers which violate the laws. The court also mooted for taking action against the vloggers who encourage such violations.

The Division Bench had intervened in the matter, seeking a report from the police and the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) regarding the accident and how such a bus, having flashing or laser lights and pressure horns, was issued a fitness certificate. The bench also ordered that flashing or laser lights and banned horns should not be used in vehicles and those having the same should be impounded. Meanwhile, State Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, who is also the State Road Safety commissioner, had on Friday, October 7, appeared before Justice Devan Ramachandran, and said the bus involved in the accident was blacklisted for five offences. He had said that only 2.5 lakh, out of the around 8.35 lakh public carriages, have installed the GPS systems.

Nine people, including five students, were killed on October 5 after a private tourist bus hit a state-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from behind at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district. The accident occurred at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, October 5, when the private bus, which was driven at a high speed, attempted to overtake a car and hit the rear-end of a KSRTC bus. The tourist bus had started from the Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam at around 7 pm on Wednesday with 42 students and five teachers for a trip to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Five students and a teacher, along with three passengers of the KSRTC bus.

