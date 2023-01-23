Pak woman caught staying illegally in Bengaluru after meeting husband on gaming app

A 19-year-old Pakistani girl was arrested by Bellandur Police in Bengaluru on Friday, January 20 for allegedly forging her identity to stay in the country illegally. The arrested girl, identified as Iqra Jeevani, had married a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, whom she had met through a gaming app. The couple had entered India through the India-Nepal border and reached Bengaluru, where they were staying in labour quarters in Bellandur police station limits.

According to the police, Mulayam Singh had befriended Iqra on Ludo, a gaming app and the duo fell in love and decided to get married. They got married in Nepal and then entered India by crossing the India-Nepal border to reach Birganj in Bihar and then Patna. Mulayam Singh even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra after changing her name to Rava Yadav and applied for an Indian passport.

The deception came to light when intelligence agencies discovered Iqra attempting to contact her family in Pakistan, which prompted them to alert state intelligence. Police then confirmed the details and apprehended both Iqra and Mulayam at their residence. Iqra was then handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) officials and is being held at a state home for women as the investigation continues. Police are currently in the process of verifying Iqra's background to determine if she is involved in any espionage activities.