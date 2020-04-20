Padarayanapura unrest: 59 people arrested, Karnataka govt says attack was planned

The Home Minister further stated that certain "spineless leaders intervened and asked the people meant to be quarantined to stay back.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that 59 people have been arrested in connection with the ruckus that erupted in Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru late on Sunday night. The police isin the process of booking five others, he added.

Visuals of people in Padarayanapura ward vandalising property went viral on Sunday night. According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the police and health department had gone to transfer 58 secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients to a quarantine centre. The ruckus erupted soon after 19 people were taken to the quarantine centre.

“Initially around 15 people had gone, but later, when the others were to be taken, they objected and created ruckus. KFD Irfan, Wazi, Kabir and a few others were the ones who created the ruckus. Then around 100 people gathered, vandalised the pandal, threw the chairs, cut off electricity, destroyed CCTV cameras, and barricades were broken,” Basavaraj Bommai said.

Padarayanapura so far has 10 COVID-19 patients and 77 primary and secondary contacts of these positive patients have already been shifted to a government-designated quarantine centre. Of the 10 people, who tested positive, three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi earlier in March.

After visiting the place on Monday morning, Bommai told the media that although secondary contacts of positive patients were willing to go to the quarantine centre, “certain spineless leaders” had intervened and insisted that they stay at home, after which the ruckus erupted.

“Some leaders in this area do not want to follow our instructions, and because of this, an environment has been created in this area, where the residents also do not want to follow instructions. Certain leaders have done this deliberately. We will investigate and take stringent action,” he told the media.

Bommai said that BBMP officials went at night to transfer the people to a quarantine centre as the officials were busy during the day after a 65-year-old woman from the city died on Sunday morning. He said that the officials had to follow certain procedures before picking up the people, who were to be quarantined.

“Our officials went at night after the procedures were put in place. There was a death in Bengaluru and they were taking care of the procedures. The secondary contacts were ready to go but certain people didn’t want them to go to the quarantine centre. We will set an example for what a seal down is and what police action is,” he said.

Bommai further stated that a high-level committee will be formed to probe the incident. He said that the attack was a “deliberate one” and the committee would probe the reason behind the attack and arrest the people responsible for it.

“We will invoke stringent sections against those who have been arrested and will produce them before the magistrate. We need permission from a magistrate to book them under NDMA Act. Once the permission is taken, those sections will also be added to the FIR. The arrests will continue. Several people have absconded and we are tracking them down,” he added.